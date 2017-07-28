Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about his proposed U.S. government effort against the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to a gathering of federal, state and local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017.

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dismay on Friday that the Senate tried to repeal his predecessor's healthcare program overnight but failed to do so, saying lawmakers had been working on it for seven years but "we're going to get it done."

"They should have approved healthcare last night, but you can't have everything," Trump told law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island. "Boy, oh boy, they've been working on that one for seven years, can you believe that? The swamp. But we'll get it done. We're going to get it done."