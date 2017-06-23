Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. June 21, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.

"I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump had privately referred to healthcare legislation passed by the House last month as "mean," according to congressional sources. He told a rally on Wednesday in Iowa that he wanted a Senate bill "with heart."