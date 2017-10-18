FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump signals support for Alexander-Murray healthcare plan in Senate
October 17, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 4 days ago

Trump signals support for Alexander-Murray healthcare plan in Senate

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled support for a bipartisan healthcare deal in the U.S. Senate, saying it was a short-term fix to get through a “very dangerous little period” but not the ultimate answer to U.S. healthcare needs.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The solution will be for about a year or two years,” Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. “It is a short-term solution so that we don’t have this very dangerous little period.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

