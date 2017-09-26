Republican senator says it appears will be no vote on healthcare bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Pat Roberts said on Tuesday that “it would appear” there will be no vote on the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and co-sponsors Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy decided there were not enough votes to pass it.

FILE PHOTO - Chairmen Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) speaks before Secretary of Agriculture nominee Sonny Perdue's testimony at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Roberts told reporters that Republicans would target healthcare “in some form” later in the current legislative session.