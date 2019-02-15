Health News
February 15, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. proposes Medicare coverage for CAR-T cancer therapies

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Friday proposed Medicare coverage of approved CAR-T cell therapies that use the patient’s immune system to fight cancer.

The proposal would require Medicare to cover the therapy nationwide when it is offered in a CMS-approved registry or clinical study, in which patients are monitored for at least two years post-treatment, CMS said.

The evidence from these studies and registries would help the agency identify the patients that benefit from CAR-T cell therapies.

“Today’s proposed coverage decision would improve access to this therapy while deepening CMS’s understanding of how patients in Medicare respond to it,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, known as CAR-T, harnesses the body’s own immune cells to recognize and attack malignant cells.

Approved CAR-T therapies include Novartis AG’s Kmyriah treatment for leukemia and Gilead Sciences Inc’s Yescarta.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below