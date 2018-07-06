Henkel CEO affirms 2018 forecasts and seeks M&A: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) is sticking to its 2018 forecasts and is seeking acquisitions, the German consumer goods firm’s chief executive told a newspaper.

FILE PHOTO: Designated Henkel Chief Executive Officer Hans Van Bylen arrives for the annual financial results news conference in Duesseldorf, Germany April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

CEO Hans Van Bylen told the Rheinische Post in an interview published on Saturday that delivery problems in the United States were resolved and that relationships with customers were intact.

“We are sticking to our revenue and profit projections,” he said.

The company’s 2018 outlook for organic sales growth is between 2 and 4 percent and it forecasts adjusted earnings per share to rise between 5 and 8 percent.

Van Bylen said the company, which is the maker of Persil detergent and Loctite adhesives, has spent 6.3 billion euros ($7.40 billion) on takeovers during the past two years and was looking for more.

“Acquisitions are an important part of our strategy,” he said.