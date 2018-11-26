Amazon: Eyes best day in nearly three weeks as Cyber Monday begins

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at packing stations on the main floor at the Amazon fulfillment center in Kent, Washington, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

** E-commerce giant’s shares up 2.1 pct premarket at $1533 as Cyber Monday kicks off - set for best day in nearly three weeks if gains hold

** Stock also set for sixth session of gains this month

** Cyber Monday expected to be the largest U.S. online shopping day in history yielding $7.8 bln in sales or 17.6 pct growth over last year, according to Adobe Analytics

** This follows Black Friday which saw online sales jump more than 23 pct, crossing $6 bln, while online sales surpassed $3.7 bln on Thanksgiving, according to Adobe Analytics

** Online retailer EBay Inc also up ~2 pct before the opening bell

** Up to Friday’s close, AMZN up 28 pct YTD