'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stuffed with turkey after Thanksgiving feasts, shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season.

People shop at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The following are quotations from shoppers ahead of America’s biggest shopping day.

KIMBERLY VALDEPENA, 52, SHOPPING AT WALMART (WMT.N) WITH HER DAUGHTER IN TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA:

“I like to get a little head start and see what kinds of deals are coming for Black Friday.”

SHARIDA GALLOWAY, 48, SHOPPING AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:

“There were people here since 4 o’clock ... I had to wait in line to get in... I feel bad. They should limit what people can get. People got six TVs in their car ... they should have set a limit, like two per family - give everyone a chance to get things.”

PATRICIO GARCIA, 38, SHOPPING AT A TARGET (TGT.N) IN CHICAGO:

“We’ve waited for a month or so to get a new car seat.”

IVAN RODRIGUEZ, 32, SALESMAN AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO:

“Right now it’s just warming up - a lot of people are looking more for TVs and electronics so everything’s still smooth ... it’ll be about the same tomorrow. I used to miss spending Thanksgiving with my family, but not as much now. I’ve done this three years.”

BRYON TOLENTINO, 33, HEAD OF THE STATIONERY DEPARTMENT AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:

“I don’t expect that many people tomorrow ... they’ll know we’ve run out of the main products with the deals like the TVs ... I thought it’d be so crowded you couldn’t even walk. I haven’t heard of any fighting, any arguments.”

ROCHELLE JUDE, 18, WINDOW SHOPPING FOR STUART WEITZMAN SHOES AT MACY’S (M.N) IN NEW YORK:

“I had a Thanksgiving party yesterday, so coming out tonight is no problem.”

CINDY JONES, 59 and SCOTT MACDONALD, 60, SHOPPING AT MACY’S FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK:

“We’re traveling on vacation ... looking for a real good deal.”

LAMAR MILLS, 48, SHOPPING AT MACY’S IN NEW YORK:

“My kids were in the (Macy’s) parade ... We’re actually going to have Thanksgiving dinner here.”

CARA BEGLEY, 35, SHOPPING AT MACY’S IN NEW YORK:

“I’m heading back to Kentucky tonight and wanted to try to get some souvenirs and Christmas presents here.”