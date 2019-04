FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks beside Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez (not pictured) during a multilateral meeting at the Honduran Ministry of Security in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to resign, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing two unnamed officials.

CBS said it was unclear if her departure would be voluntary.