Outgoing Secret Service director says he was not fired

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Alles participates in a news conference about "significant law enforcement actions related to elder fraud" in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The outgoing director of the U.S. Secret Service Randolph “Tex” Alles said on Monday that he was not fired, describing the shift as part of an “orderly transition in leadership” across the Department of Homeland Secretary.

“No doubt you have seen media reports regarding my ‘firing.’ I assure you that this is not the case, and in fact was told weeks ago by the administration that transitions in leadership should be expected across the Department of Homeland Security,” Alles said in a message to Secret Service agents.

“The president has directed an orderly transition in leadership for this agency and I intend to abide by that direction,” Alles said.