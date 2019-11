FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chad Wolf, a little-known policy staffer at the Department of Homeland Security, will be the department’s new acting secretary.

Trump revealed his choice for the new leader of the department that spearheads implementation of his controversial immigration policies during remarks to reporters at the White House.