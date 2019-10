Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives to a news conference at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Thursday that he had never intervened to protect anybody, after his brother was accused of smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States for years under Hernandez’s protection.

“I’ve never intervened, nor will I, to protect anybody,” including family members, Hernandez told a news conference in the Honduran capital.