August 22, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Honeywell, Mack Trucks to pay $5.5 million for environmental cleanup: EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc and Mack Trucks Inc will reimburse the U.S. government $5.5 million for cleaning up the Elkton Firehole Site in Maryland, where their predecessor, Triumph Industries Inc, disposed explosives manufacturing waste, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

In addition, the federal government will pay $6.25 million on behalf of the Army, Navy and Defense Department, which are also alleged former operators of the site, the EPA said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
