U.S. Commerce OKs exports on goods in transit to Hong Kong through August 28

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it will allow exports of some goods to Hong Kong through August 28 under existing license exceptions after it announced it was suspending those exceptions.

The department said it was taking the action because China imposed new security measures on Hong Kong that “undermine its autonomy and thereby increase the risk that sensitive U.S. items will be illegally diverted.”

The department said licenses will need to be obtained going forward, but shipments of items that on Tuesday that were on dock for loading or en route aboard a carrier may proceed to their destination.