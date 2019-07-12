U.S. House passes $733 billion defense policy bill after Trump threatens veto

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Attorney General Bill Barr as he and Barr announce his administration's effort to gain citizenship data during the 2020 census at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives approved a $733 billion defense policy bill on Friday, defying President Donald Trump’s veto threat by including provisions like a clampdown on funding for his planned wall on the border with Mexico.

The House passed its version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by a 220 to 197 vote without a single Republican voting in favor of the bill and after some of the most liberal Democrats opposed it as they pushed for a reduction in defense spending.