House banking panel staff director, spouse of ex-Trump counsel, to leave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House banking committee’s staff director, Shannon McGahn, is to leave the job, the top Republican lawmaker on the panel said on Tuesday, just over a month after her husband left the White House as counsel to President Donald Trump.

Shannon McGahn is seen as U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

McGahn has served on the Financial Services Committee since 2010, occupying several roles under different administrations.

She will join the National Association of Realtors as a senior manager on Oct. 15, according to a statement on the association’s website.

“Her leadership and strategic counsel have been invaluable to this entire committee as we’ve worked with the Senate and the Administration to deliver significant bipartisan victories,” panel Chairman Jeb Hensarling said.

McGahn, 38, helped push all aspects of the banking panel’s agenda, including housing finance.

She previously served as communications director for the House Republican Conference, and more recently as a top official at the U.S. Treasury Department.

McGahn’s husband, Don McGahn, left the oval office in August after his relationship with Trump became strained by the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.