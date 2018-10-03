House banking panel staff director, spouse of Trump counsel, to leave

(This Oct. 2 story corrects headline and first paragraph to show Don McGahn has not yet left the White House)

Shannon McGahn is seen as U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House banking committee’s staff director, Shannon McGahn, is to leave the job, the top Republican lawmaker on the panel said on Tuesday, just over a month after President Donald Trump announced her husband would step down as White House counsel.

McGahn has served on the Financial Services Committee since 2010, occupying several roles under different administrations. She will join the National Association of Realtors as a senior manager on Oct. 15, according to a statement on the association’s website.

“Her leadership and strategic counsel have been invaluable to this entire committee as we’ve worked with the Senate and the Administration to deliver significant bipartisan victories,” panel Chairman Jeb Hensarling said.

McGahn, 38, helped push all aspects of the banking panel’s agenda, including housing finance.

She previously served as communications director for the House Republican Conference, and more recently as a top official at the U.S. Treasury Department.

The relationship between McGahn’s husband, Don McGahn, and Trump became strained by the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump announced on Twitter in late August that McGahn would step down after the U.S. Senate votes on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.