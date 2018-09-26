FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. House panel to consider sports betting on Sept. 27

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will weigh sports betting at a hearing next week following a Supreme Court ruling on the issue earlier this year, the congressional panel said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Sept. 27 hearing by the House Judiciary Committee’s crime subcommittee will include representatives from the National Football League, the gaming industry, consumer advocates and a state gaming control board, the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

