U.S. House panel to consider sports betting on Sept. 27

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will weigh sports betting at a hearing next week following a Supreme Court ruling on the issue earlier this year, the congressional panel said in a statement released on Wednesday.
The Sept. 27 hearing by the House Judiciary Committee’s crime subcommittee will include representatives from the National Football League, the gaming industry, consumer advocates and a state gaming control board, the statement said.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama