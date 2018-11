FILE PHOTO U.S. Representative and Convention Chair Marcia Fudge (D-OH) gavels in the second session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives got a boost on Tuesday when fellow Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge announced that she would support her election to the top post.

Fudge, who has been mulling a challenge to Pelosi, said in a statement, “I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team” that would be headed by Pelosi.