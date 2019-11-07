Exclusive: Freddie Mac retains McKinsey & Company to consult on capital management

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Housing giant Freddie Mac has hired management consultants McKinsey & Company to advise the firm on capital management ahead of a potential exit from government control, a spokesman said Thursday.

“After a competitive...process, Freddie Mac retained McKinsey to conduct a gap assessment of our capital management capabilities and develop a roadmap to address any issues. This four-month engagement will begin in December,” said a Freddie Mac spokesman in a statement to Reuters.

McKinsey did not respond to requests for comment.