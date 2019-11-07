Business News
November 7, 2019 / 5:33 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Exclusive: Freddie Mac retains McKinsey & Company to consult on capital management

Michelle Price, Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consulting firm McKinsey and Company is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Housing giant Freddie Mac has hired management consultants McKinsey & Company to advise the firm on capital management ahead of a potential exit from government control, a spokesman said Thursday.

“After a competitive...process, Freddie Mac retained McKinsey to conduct a gap assessment of our capital management capabilities and develop a roadmap to address any issues. This four-month engagement will begin in December,” said a Freddie Mac spokesman in a statement to Reuters.

McKinsey did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below