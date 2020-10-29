Canada's attempt to get part of Huawei CFO's case against U.S. extradition denied

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to court following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

(Reuters) - The Canadian attorney general’s attempt to get part of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arguments against her extradition to the United States dismissed has been denied, a ruling released on Thursday showed.

The decision means arguments will go ahead in the third branch of abuse of process alleged by Meng’s lawyers, who have argued that the United States misrepresented evidence in its request to Canada for Meng’s extradition.

Meng is facing charges in the United States for misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s [HWT.UL] business dealings in Iran.