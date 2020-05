FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Canada is an accomplice to the U.S. government’s efforts to bring down Chinese tech giant Huawei and said Canada should immediate release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng has been under house arrest in Canada and trying to avoid extradition to the United States.