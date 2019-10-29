Business News
October 29, 2019 / 7:45 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

U.S. telecoms supply chain rules under review at Commerce Department: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington October 5, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rules to implement a White House executive order declaring a national emergency in the telecoms supply chain are “under consideration and review” at the Department of Commerce, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C., Eileen Albence said that the rules, which were due earlier this month and seen as likely to thwart the participation of China’s telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, were not yet ready.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler

