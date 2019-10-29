U.S. telecoms supply chain rules under review at Commerce Department: official

FILE PHOTO: A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington October 5, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rules to implement a White House executive order declaring a national emergency in the telecoms supply chain are “under consideration and review” at the Department of Commerce, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, the official, Eileen Albanese, said the rules, which were due earlier this month and seen as likely to thwart the participation of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, were not yet ready.

She said the agency hoped to seek comment before proposing a rule for foundational technology - items essential for producing key technology like semiconductors - before the end of the year.