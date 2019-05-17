Huawei's Hisilicon says it has long been preparing for U.S. ban scenario

FILE PHOTO: A chip by Huawei's subsidiary HiSilicon is displayed at the Huawei China Eco-Partner Conference in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Huawei subsidiary Hisilicon said that it had long been anticipating the possibility that the firm could one day be unable to obtain chips and technology from the United States and had prepared to soften any impact.

Hisilicon, which mainly produces chip designs for its Chinese parent’s equipment, made the comments in letters issued from the company’s president’s office that were published in Chinese state media on Friday. Huawei confirmed the authenticity of the comments to Reuters.

The United States on Wednesday banned Huawei from buying U.S. technology without special approval.