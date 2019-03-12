Huawei Italia CEO says no impact yet from U.S. dispute but clients concerned

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei logo is pictured at the headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications equipment and smartphone maker in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yuyang Wang

MILANO (Reuters) - The Italian arm of China’s Huawei sees no impact yet in the country from an ongoing dispute with the United States, Chief Executive Thomas Miao said on Tuesday

“There is no impact at the moment in Italy, but we see the concern of our clients,” he told an event in Milan. “We are keen to find a solution,” he added.

Asked if the company was in talks with the Italian government, he said “dialogue is happening with all the different stakeholders”.