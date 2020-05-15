U.S. gave no assurances to Taiwan's TSMC for a license to sell to Huawei: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not given any assurances to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd that it will grant it a license so it can sell U.S. technology to China’s Huawei, which Washington has blacklisted, Keith Krach, Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the State Department said on Friday.

“There’s no assurance whatsoever on that,” Krach told reporters in a call. He also urged U.S. allies and partners to join Washington in aligning domestic export control laws to address the security threat posed by Huawei.

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker unveiled plans for a $12 billion plant in Arizona on Friday just hours before Washington outlined a proposal to amend tech export rules that could restrict TSMC’s sales to China’s Huawei.