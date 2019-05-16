U.S. commerce secretary says Huawei order effective Friday: interview

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross leaves after he addressed a gathering at the Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Trade Mission and Business Forum in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that an order blacklisting Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will go into effect on Friday.

“The order dealing with Huawei itself will be effective tomorrow,” Ross said in an interview with Bloomberg Television and Radio. The executive order, which was announced on Wednesday, barred Huawei from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval.