Huawei wants to build new factory capacity in Europe for 5G-Globe And Mail

(Reuters) - Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei wants to build new factory capacity in Europe to make 5G equipment there, hoping to assuage fears stemming from U.S. allegations that its equipment could be used by China for spying, the Globe and Mail reported here on Monday.

Huawei also plans to shift research to Canada from the United States, the Globe and Mail reported, citing an interview with Ren.

Huawei’s “centre for research and development will be moved out of the United States. And that will be relocated to Canada,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Huawei, which was not immediately available to comment on Ren’s interview, denies the allegations made by Washington.