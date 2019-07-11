U.S. Treasury denies Mnuchin urged firms to seek Huawei blacklist exemptions

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin delivers a speech at SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday denied a published report that Secretary Stephen Mnuchin had urged any company to apply for exemptions to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Huawei [HWT.UL] blacklisting.

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. government will issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to Huawei where there is no threat to national security. President Donald Trump announced last month that American companies would be allowed to sell products to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.