Pompeo to discuss Huawei's presence in Hungary during visit: official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to foreign ministers from the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will express concerns about the growing presence of China’s Huawei in Hungary and neighboring countries during a visit next week, a senior administration official said on Friday.

During his visits to Hungary and Slovakia, Pompeo will also discuss ways to bolster security relationships with both countries, including clinching deals on defense cooperation, the official told reporters.

“In Hungary, the Secretary will give particular focus to the role of China in central Europe and express our concerns about the growing presence of Huawei in Hungary,” the official said, adding he will “urge regional leaders to heed the warnings of countries from Asia-Pacific who have found themselves in difficult straits as a result of working too closely with the Chinese.”

Huawei Technologies plans to create a European logistics center in Hungary and boost production capacity in the central European country this year.