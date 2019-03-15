International Criminal Court: Continue to work 'undeterred' after Pompeo remarks

FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Friday said it will continue to do its work “undeterred” after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would target individuals involved in cases involving U.S. citizens.

The ICC said it was “an independent and impartial judicial institution crucial for ensuring accountability for the gravest crimes under international law.”

It will “continue to do its independent work, undeterred, in accordance with its mandate and the overarching principle of the rule of law,” it said in a statement.