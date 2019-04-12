Trump claims victory as court rejects investigating U.S. forces

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump heads back to the Oval Office after declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court’s unanimous rejection of a request to investigate U.S. forces for possible war crimes in Afghanistan is a “major international victory”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

He, however, warned the court against trying to prosecute Israelis or Americans following a complaint by Palestinians, which have called for an ICC investigation of Israel.

“This is a major international victory, not only for these patriots, but for the rule of law,” Trump said in a statement. “We welcome this decision and reiterate our position that the United States holds American citizens to the highest legal and ethical standards.”