U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at his news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will impose visa restrictions on people responsible for any International Criminal Court probe, a move aimed at preventing actions against U.S. and allies in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“I’m announcing a policy of U.S. visa restrictions on those individuals directly responsible for any ICC investigation of U.S. personnel,” Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington.