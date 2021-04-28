Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Blinken to visit Iceland in May 19-20, attend Arctic Council meeting: State Department

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State Department Washington, U.S. April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Iceland on May 19-20 to participate in a meeting of the Arctic Council, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken has held a phone call with his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thordarson on Monday and the two ministers discussed Blinken’s planned trip to Rejkjavik, Price said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Franklin Paul

