Pence hopes for orderly Brexit

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence signs the visitors book in Aras an Uachtarain, in Dublin, Ireland September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

REYKJAVIC (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he hoped Britain and the European Union would come to the negotiating table and reach an agreement providing for an orderly UK exit from the bloc.

Pence, who was speaking to reporters during a visit to Iceland and who is due to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, added that the United States “stands with the United Kingdom in its decision to leave the European Union”.