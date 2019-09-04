Pence says he hopes for orderly Brexit

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he hoped Great Britain and the European Union would reach an agreement providing for an orderly UK exit from the bloc.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the Press after a meeting with business leaders at the US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford residence in Dublin, Ireland September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Pence, who is due to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, told reporters during a visit to Iceland that the United States stands with the UK in its decision to leave the EU.

“(We) hope to see the European Union and the United Kingdom come together around that negotiating table that prime minister Johnson spoke of just a few days ago and reach an agreement that will meet the needs and the aspirations of the people of the United Kingdom and also provide for an orderly Brexit,” Pence said.

Pence travels to London later on Wednesday to meet with Johnson, who U.S. President Donald Trump last week praised as “exactly what the U.K. has been looking for”.

During his visit to Iceland, Pence praised the north Atlantic NATO ally for rejecting China’s Belt and Road Initiative. He also urged the country to reject the technology of China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment provider, which the United States has accused of being able to spy for Beijing.

“Huawei is essentially a Chinese company that under Chinese law is required to turn over all the data it collects to the government and the communist party. The reality is we don’t believe that is consistent with the security of a free nation,” Pence said.

The vice president also reiterated the U.S. stance that Russia and China were increasingly active across the Arctic region and praised Reykjavik for its security cooperation.

“We commend Iceland’s coast guard and we are grateful for the security cooperation and presence of U.S. forces in and out of Iceland,” Pence said after meeting Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson in Reykjavik.

Amid growing divisions in the polar region over melting ice and access to minerals, the United States has expressed concerns that Russia is behaving aggressively in the Arctic and said China’s actions there have to be watched closely as well.

Johannesson, who met Pence at Hofdi House, scene of a historic 1986 summit between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said all nations should try to avoid a scramble for the region.

A series of rainbow flags fluttered near the house, reportedly in a protest against the visit of Pence, an evangelical Christian who has opposed gay rights as governor of Indiana.

The mayor of Reykjavik, Dagur Eggertsson also invited Pence to negotiate a new nuclear disarmament pact at the historic house, after Trump pulled out of the INF treaty with Russia, which the mayor said “broke the hearts of Icelanders.”

On Wednesday, Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson met with Pence and reiterated the need for closer ties, following trade talks between the two countries when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited in February.

“It is no secret that I would like to explore a free trade agreement with the United States,” he said. “I hope that with your support, we can open a new chapter of U.S.-Icelandic cooperation.”

Iceland’s location in the north Atlantic Ocean between Norway and Great Britain on one side and Greenland on the other side makes it geopolitically important amid increased interest in the Arctic, which has big reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, zinc and iron.

With polar ice melting because of global warming, the Arctic may offer world powers new shipping routes - and naval interests - for trade between Asia, Europe and America’s east coast.