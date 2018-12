FILE PHOTO: Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, speaks with the media during the International Energy Forum (IEF) in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Total oil production in the United States will be nearly equal to that of Russia and Saudi Arabia combined by 2025, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Fatih Birol made the comment in an interview with Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency.