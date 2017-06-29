FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnuchin says United States is supportive of IMF
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 2 months ago

Mnuchin says United States is supportive of IMF

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 9, 2017.Patrick Doyle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the United States was supportive of the International Monetary Fund's mission, although it always wanted to make sure taxpayer funds were spent wisely.

"We're supportive of the IMF, although we'll look at our contributions to the IMF like we look at all contributions: very carefully and making sure we're spending the taxpayers money properly," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Marguerita Choy

