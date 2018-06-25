ACLU seeks injunction to block immigrant families' separations

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction compelling U.S. officials to keep immigrant parents and their children together.

FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In a brief filed with the U.S. District Court in San Diego, the ACLU said U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on June 20 purporting to end separations contains “explicit loopholes,” making an injunction necessary.

The filing came after U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who oversees the case, on June 6 said forced separations could be unconstitutional, and rejected the government’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit.