Trump eyes executive action to end immigrant child separation: Fox

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering taking executive action on Wednesday that would allow children to stay with detained immigrant parents through the adjudication process, a Fox News reporter said on Twitter, citing unidentified sources.

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, U.S. June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Sources say Admin believes it is likely to draw a court challenge on the basis of Flores v Reno,” the reporter said, referring to a 1997 settlement agreement setting standards for the treatment of immigrant minors.