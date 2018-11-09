Politics
November 9, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.S. has duty to ensure refugees can seek asylum: UNHCR

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States must ensure that anyone fleeing violence or persecution who needs refugee protection is able to receive it promptly and “without obstruction”, in line with its treaty obligations, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will effectively suspend the granting of asylum to migrants who cross the U.S. border with Mexico illegally for up to 90 days.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.