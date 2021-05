U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump suspending entry of immigrants who would financially burden the U.S. healthcare system.

In a proclamation released by the White House, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor “does not advance the interests of the United States.”