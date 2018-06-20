FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in 2 hours

British PM May says images of caged children in U.S. 'deeply disturbing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said images of children being held in cages in U.S. migrant detention facilities were deeply disturbing and that Britain did not approve of separating migrant families.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Royal Free Hospital, London June 18, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

“The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing. This is wrong, this is not something that we agree with, this is not the United Kingdom’s approach,” May told parliament.

Reporting Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

