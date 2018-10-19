FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Migrant caravan pours out of Guatemala into Mexican police wall

1 Min Read

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (Reuters) - Hundreds of Central Americans poured out of Guatemala to try to enter Mexico on Friday, running into a wall of police in Mexico, whose government has promised to tackle the caravan of migrants that has angered U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexican television footage showed hundreds of migrants pushing through Guatemalan border posts and streaming onto a bridge connecting Mexico and Guatemala, only to be met by dozens of Mexican police in riot gear on the other side.

The video footage showed migrants violently shaking fences at the border, though initial indications from officials were that the police lines were holding against the surge.

Earlier, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray vowed to meet the “challenge” of the caravan after holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Mexico City. [

Trump has threatened to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan is not stopped, which could seriously disrupt trade.

Reporting by Delphine Schrank; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Dave Graham and Frances Kerry

