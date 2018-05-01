First members of Central American migrant 'caravan' enter U.S. seeking asylum

TIJUANA, Mexico (Reuters) - The first eight members of a “caravan” of Central American migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, after a month-long journey through Mexico that drew the wrath of President Donald Trump.

Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sleep near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The eight women and children walked through a door into the San Ysidro port of entry on the bidding of a customs and border patrol officer, a Reuters witness said, hours after Vice President Mike Pence promised they would be processed in line with U.S. law.

About three quarters of claims by Central American asylum seekers are ultimately unsuccessful, resulting in detention and deportation.