October 16, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Migrant caravan organizer to be deported to Honduras from Guatemala

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Honduran security ministry said on Tuesday that an organizer of a migrant caravan traveling north from Honduras was detained in neighboring Guatemala and will be deported back home in the coming hours.

“The problem is that he (Bartolo Fuentes) did not comply with Guatemalan immigration rules and will have to be returned to Honduras in the coming hours,” said ministry spokesman Jair Meza.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if it does not stop the caravan.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
