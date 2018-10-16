FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Organizer of Honduran migrant caravan detained in Guatemala

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The organizer of a caravan of hundreds of migrants traveling north on foot from Honduras was detained Tuesday morning in Guatemala, according to a Reuters witness.

Three Guatemalan police officers zeroed in on Bartolo Fuentes, a former lawmaker in the Honduran Congress, detaining him from the midst of a crowd of several hundred people that he and three other Hondurans had led from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, since Saturday, bound for Mexico.

Reporting by Delphine Schrank; Editing by Richard Chang

