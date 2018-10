GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said Wednesday his government rejects “conditions” placed on foreign aid, after threats this week from U.S. President Donald Trump to cut assistance if a Central American migrant caravan is not stopped by local authorities.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz