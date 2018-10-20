Honduran president offers to help return Honduran migrants in Guatemala

(Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Twitter on Friday he had requested permission from Guatemala’s government to send civil protection agents to help Hondurans in Guatemala and was seeking transport for those wishing to return home.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez Alvarado addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hernandez sent the tweets as thousands of Central Americans from a migrant caravan that began in Honduras last weekend were camped on Guatemala’s border with Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump says the caravan must not be allowed to reach the United States.